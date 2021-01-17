PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been upsetting for both students and teachers to close out the school year without getting the opportunity to say goodbye. But it’s the memories made before the pandemic that everyone is holding onto tightly. Throughout the school year teaching and learning through screen time was the new norm. But for high school seniors it was a tough transition.
"I missed my senior picnic and so many things. But it really hit when I was going to miss my graduation when it was put in jeopardy because of all of this," says Alexandra Franco.
However, that hasn’t stopped her from making many memories for herself and those she cares about. That’s why she nominated her Trevor Browne High School Teacher Guadalupe Meza for the 3TV Silver Apple Award.
"I am very blessed to be in the profession. I love what I do," said Meza.
And it made a huge impression on Alexandra. So much so, she wrote this essay asking for her teacher to be recognized.
"Ms. Meza is the face of Trevor Brown High School. She is loved and adored around our school. She is very enthusiastic and makes students excited and motivated to attend class. She has a remarkable spark I’ve never seen in any teacher. I love Ms. Meza and she is 100% deserving of everything good."
Words that hit home for Ms. Meza.
"I am blessed. I am happy," says a tearful Ms. Meza.
But like many teachers, she doesn’t do it for the recognition, she does it to make a hug difference in her student’s lives.
"She always inspires me to do better and try harder. However, it goes beyond that. She has a maternal feeling about her, so I’ve confided in her a lot about everything in my life," said Alexandra.
"We as teachers do this out of passion and what’s in our hearts. I didn’t expect to be recognized. But it’s a beautiful feeling to be remembered by my students. I am beyond blessed," says Ms. Meza.
