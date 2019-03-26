PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mrs. Tina Taylor believes her job is to go beyond teaching from a textbook. Her mission is to prepare students for life after high school.
The Paradise Valley High School marketing and Spanish teacher inspires her class to think outside their comfort zones and to explore the world around them.
Arizona's Family paid her classroom a visit to present Mrs. Taylor with a Silver Apple Award.
Molly Currey is a student in Mrs. Taylor's class. She submitted a nomination for her teacher.
"High school students need the opportunity to broaden their educational horizons by seeing the importance of foreign cultures and seeing the overall importance traveling is to their overall education," wrote Currey about her teacher. "Her efforts will make students and parents aware that learning doesn't always come from a text book."
Currey says she traveled on an exchange program over the summer after she was inspired by Mrs. Taylor.
"She just has a way of connecting to your personal life and not just being the teacher in the classroom. She's also very encouraging," stated Currey.
"I want to prepare them for the next phase of their life before they jump into it," said Mrs. Taylor. "It's not a 9-to-5 job. It's much more than that, because if you want it to be worth something, you have to put the effort in.
"I model for my students by doing that."
Mrs. Taylor will be giving back even more. After Paul Rovey from Rovey Dairy Farms and the Arizona Dairy Council presented her with a $500 check, she said it would go back to her classroom.
