MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A typical day at Summit Academy in Mesa is a screen full of rambunctious fourth graders and Mrs. Jane Min not only teaching them but also trying to reach out to each student.
"It’s really hard but I use the same practices I would in the classroom," said Min.
To her, making an individual connection is a priority during these unusual, virtual-learning times.
"I really think of them as individual students and monitor with what they need. If it’s not done in a class setting, then try to touch base with them whether it’s small groups or one-on-one instruction," said Min. "Just checking with them through email making sure they get what they need."
All you have to do is talk with her students to realize how grateful they are.
"Mrs. Min has really helped with things I’m uncertain about. And she’s been a really good teacher. She always keeps it cool."
"Mrs. Min helps students over and over and over again until they get it right."
Student Lilly Love nominated Min for the award. In her nomination letter, she said that Min deserves the award for her patience and kindness.
"Mrs. Min is so special to me. She keeps calm even when she gets upset, she teaches me things I do not know, and she helps me through my problems. She’s the best teacher. When she first started to teach division, I was unsure, so I asked Mrs. Min for help. And the next time I did division I was the first to answer. I think she deserves this award for her being so nice and kind. Most importantly she loves to teach the kids in my class," Love's letter said.
"That is so kind. Oh my goodness, I won’t cry. I am so surprised and I don’t know what to say. That is so very sweet. Thank you," said Min.
Along with the Silver Apple trophy, Min will receive $1000 from Arizona's Family's partner Arizona Bank & Trust to award her for a job well done.
However, like every good teacher, Min wanted to focus on her students and have them take away a lesson from this less than stellar year.
"I want them to know they’re amazing, that they are so much more resilient that they might give themselves credit for and the families too. I don’t know how many of them had several teachers, class changes and a lot of them are rolling with the punches and they don’t skip a beat. I am so impressed by that," Min said.
