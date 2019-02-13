CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an easy call when Basha Elementary School announced one of their students had been diagnosed with cancer and needed to be home schooled. That’s when the two-time cancer survivor Beth Northrop stepped in to help a student who wasn’t even in her classroom.
After helping during his first bout of cancer, unfortunately it returned. This time, Kameron Sherman is actually one of Mrs. Northrop’s fifth-grade students.
[SECTION: Silver Apple Award]
That’s one of the many reasons the fifth grade teacher was nominated for the 3TV Silver Apple Award.
Kameron’s mom wrote the nomination form.
“Our son was diagnosed with cancer March of 2017. He could no longer go to school due to his compromised immune system. Fall of that year, Kameron needed a teacher to teach him at home, Deb stepped up without hesitation. She not only came to our house two to three times per week to teach Kameron, sometime on the weekends but she would do this after teaching full time during the day” said Debbie Sherman, Kameron’s mom.
She is forever grateful to Mrs. Northrop who continues to give to her Son, unselfishly. Why? It’s simple, according to Mrs. Northrop.
“He’s one of our Bobcats and here at Basha, we take care of our kids. He was here and I knew I would get him in my classroom, so it was an investment in his future” according to his fifth-grade teacher.
Kameron recognizes her sacrifice too.
“It just means a lot that she came over just to teach me so I’m not behind in school and stuff.”
Mrs. Northrop receives a Silver Apple trophy along with a check for $500 from our partners at the Dairy Council of Arizona.
But don’t think for a minute she goes easy on Kameron when they spend afternoons together.
“I push him hard because he says, 'Mrs. Northrop I’m so tired.' And I say, 'I know we're going to keep working harder and harder.'”
The interesting thing is the award is full circle for Mrs. Northrop. When she was a student teacher, the person she was shadowing won the award too.
“It’s so kind of fitting that 27 years later I have this as well. So, I’m pretty proud of it because I know what it means and I know what it means for our school as well. This is really special to me,” said Mrs. Northrop with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.