PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- If you are planning to start a running program, I have some suggestions for you.
1) When training to run a race, start with a mile a day and increase by 1 mile every two weeks building up to 4 miles at least 3 times week. This will get you on the right track to run the 10K and allow you to finish a 6.2 mile run.
2) Most importantly, pace yourself. When you are training, run at a speed at which you can carry on a normal conversation with someone next you or simply talk to yourself. Most people can comfortably run at a 10 to 12 minute mile pace. If you need to walk in between, that is okay as well.
3) It is important to know your exercise training heart rate, so take your pulse before your run, during your run and after your run. You can determine your exercise heart rate by taking the number 220 minus your age times 70%. This will give you a rate at which can receive cardiovascular benefits, however, try not to exceed 90% of your maximum heart rate.
4) Although stretching is extremely important for at least 5 minutes, it is important to only before you run, but after as well.
5) Proper shoes are important. However, no one size fits all. Don’t pick shoes because they look good or your friend is running in them and claims they are great.
6) Try to run in the morning. This will allow you to be more consistent with your running program and stick with it.
7) Also, do some cross training. You should run at least 3-5 days per week, however, bicycling is also a great exercise and works the synergistic muscles of your legs preventing injuries.
8) When running a 5K or 10K, don’t get in the front of the pack and try to keep up with the rabbit. It is best to run at your own pace and save something for the finish. I cannot underscore enough, the importance of pacing.
9) And if you start to experience pain in the middle of the race, stop to stretch and walk.
10) Also, don’t wear new shoes the day of the race. This often leads to blisters, tendonitis, and other injuries. Make sure you run in shoes you have been running in for at least several weeks.
11) Before you start a running program, it is important to see your doctor to have your blood pressure and heart checked, especially if you are over the age of 40.
12) If you feel fatigued at the beginning of your training program, you may simply need extra sleep, especially if you haven’t been exercising regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.