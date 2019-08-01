Arizona’s summer months can be a dangerous time for Valley pets. That’s why the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and Arizona’s Family have partnered together for a special edition of Pets on Parade.
Tune in to 3TV on Saturday, August 24th from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. to learn how you can provide hope to Arizona animals that urgently need help.
"Arizona Humane Society receives no government funding," says Kelsey Dickerson, spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society, so donations are critical to continue caring for sick and injured pets, and in helping to save thousands of pets each year.
This special edition episode will focus on the Arizona Humane Society’s Urgent Summer Fund, a lifesaving program that provides shelter and heat relief for animals during Arizona’s challenging summer season.
All month long, AJ’s Fine Food stores will support the cause by providing customers the opportunity to donate at checkout to support AHS's programs.
With the community’s support the Arizona Humane Society can provide starved, neglected and abused animals with food, shelter and the critical medical care that offers them a second chance at life.
Be sure to visit azhumane.org to make your donation, or find out how to help a pet in need. Also, tune into a Special Edition of Pets on Parade, Saturday, August 24th at 12:30 p.m. on 3TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.