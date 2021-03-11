SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another great opportunity to Pay It Forward to someone in our community. We got an email from a great viewer named Linda, who told us about a foundation that helps a lot of people in our community.
"I have known Jim and Donna Piscopo for many years, and almost 20 years ago, Jim talked to us about opening a furniture bank. He said he wanted to collect furniture for people who are getting out of a homeless situation," Linda said.
Jim and Donna did just that, and so far, they have furnished thousands of apartments for those in need. They not only provide furniture, but they also give the new homeowner's bedding, kitchen items, and the list goes on.
So, we surprised Jim and Donna, and at first, they were shocked and walked right back into their store. Donna presented them with our Pay it Forward with a $500 gift card, and Jim said they are going to use that money to buy 5 beds for veterans.
Once Jim and Donna retired, they decided they wanted to help veterans and families who need permanent housing. They started a foundation called Bridging AZ and recently opened Got Legs furniture store. Their store sells gently used items where 100% of the proceeds will help families struggling in our community.
"That was 17 years ago, and we have distributed over 280,000 items. I think I moved every one of them," Jim said.
We are lucky to have Jim and Donna Piscopo, who are well deserving of our Pay It Forward award this year.