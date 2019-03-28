MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Emily Borchmann does more than just answer phones and schedule appointments.
She touches the lives of people suffering from mental illness.
"We all deserve respect. We all deserve somebody to stand up for our best interest and sometimes these people have nobody," Borchmann said.
Borchmann is the office coordinator at RI International in Mesa, a nonprofit that provides behavioral health assistance to thousands of patients across the Valley.
The group provides crisis care, education, recovery and counseling.
Tonia Mosher suffers from bi-polar disorder and has been going there for months.
"I remember one time she was concerned about me getting to a bowling activity so she would ask me the next day, 'Tania, did you get to bowling? Did everything work out?' Just that follow up, going the extra mile, no one told she had to do it but she would do that kind of thing," said Mosher.
[WATCH: Woman Pays It Forward to officer manager who helps people in Mesa]
Borchmann's love and support have had such an impact that Mosher reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the office coordinator going "above and beyond" to make patients lives better.
A news crew followed along this week when Mosher showed up at the office to surprise Borchmann and give her $500.
"I've never forgotten all the wonderful things you did for me at the Phoenix campus," said Mosher. "You always took time to help me and make appointments. I always felt like I really mattered to you. I reached out to Channel 5 so on behalf of them and us I want to give you $500."
"I do see people improve," said Borchmann. "I do see people come in who are shy and inward and just through some kind words they really come out of their shell and they connect with somebody."
"She needs to know how valued she is and how important a role she plays at RI," said Mosher.
