MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eighty-year-old Adair Saint-Amour makes stuffed animals and lots of them. "I've made lions and tigers and bears and pigs," she said.

But these cute, cuddly characters don't stay in her Mesa apartment long.

Every one of them gets delivered to Phoenix Children's Hospital, to be given to a young patient battling cancer.

"It's hard to imagine the pain those kids have go through," said Saint-Amour. "If I can give them something that lifts their spirits, at least for a while, then it's worth my time."

Co-worker Pays It Forward to new mom with twins who's struggling to pay bills Jamie Bundy's co-worker saw firsthand what a challenge it is to balance being a mom and having a job to support her kids.

The retired social worker started crocheting the one-of-kind creations a few years ago as a way to keep busy while doing something positive in the community.

Then her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, and Saint-Amour realized she had to keep going and make even more.

"I watched my daughter go through it," said Saint-Amour. "She had cancer, and it's taken a year. And she's just coming out of it now. So after that, I'm even more invested."

Joe Neuberg delivers food to Saint-Amour every week through the Meals on Wheels program. Every time he stops by, she's making something new.

Neuberg said the hardworking senior uses her own money and buys her own materials. "A lot of times the elderly are taken advantage of, and here's a woman, she probably doesn't have a lot, but she purchases all this on her own, and she's always willing to give back. I'm really impressed by that," he said.

Neuberg reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Saint-Amour. The camera was rolling when he showed up to give her a $500 gift card.

"I got a hold of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward for all you do for kids," Neuberg said. "You do this in your own time -- spend your own money to do all this. I just think you should get the recognition you deserve for doing it. On behalf of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward, they're giving you this $500 gift card so you can continue doing what you do."

"Wow, that'll buy quite a bit of stuffing," said Saint-Amour.