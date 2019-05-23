PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Noel McCrary could have adopted a younger, healthier dog, but she chose Libby, a 10-year-old basset hound battling cancer.
"When you bring in a special needs dog, you know that you're going forward with the knowledge they will need work, need medical care, and you're going to have to make that happen for them," said McCrary.
The vet bills for Libby will continue to climb, but this East Valley animal lover won't have to worry about the expense thanks to the Arizona Basset Hound Rescue and its Angel Dog Program, which finds loving homes for unadoptable dogs with health or temperament issues. It then pays for the dog's medical bills for the rest of its life.
Karen Sellers helps run Arizona Basset Hound Rescue, which currently has 30 dogs looking for their forever homes.
"The fact that I can find a home for them and continue to find homes for them is why I do it, and why the rescue does it," said Selllers. "The best part is knowing that dog is going to be loved for whatever time it's got left on this earth."
All of the money to care for these dogs comes almost entirely through sponsorships and donations and the pockets of board members and volunteers like Sellers.
McCrary wants to help the rescue keep doing what it's doing so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Sellers and give her $500.
A news crew was there for the big surprise.
"We wanted to do a Pay It Forward on behalf of Channel 5 and Jason Barry and myself and everyone with the rescue. I'd like you to have $500," said McCrary.
"Karen is absolutely amazing," said McCrary. "She sets the standard for what we all should want to be. She opens her heart, opens her wallet, she opens her time to make the animals have a better life."
