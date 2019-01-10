PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Diane Simonian brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, selling beautiful rings and watches at her Phoenix jewelry store.
But it pales in comparison to what Simonian does on Tuesdays and Sundays, providing food and clothing to the homeless.
"I don't look at it as a job at all," said Simonian. "I look at it as an opportunity to help others in need."
For the past six years, Simonian has made it her mission to make life a little easier for folks in need.
The Phoenix grandmother spends countless hours every week, rounding up volunteers and collecting donations for the United Church of Christ and it's Hope 4 Phoenix Thankful Sundays program, which feeds more than 1,000 people a month.
"There is a need to help people on the street," said Simonian. "I know a lot of people look right past them, but they are human beings."
Volunteer Marlon Guzman has seen for himself how Simonian's kindness and generosity have impacted the community, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to a woman who wont hesitate to use her own money to help others.
"She's very caring," said Guzman. "If 5:30 p.m. is when we stop serving and someone comes in at 5:35 p.m., she'll feed them something to eat. She never turns anybody away. I just want people to know who she is, and maybe get more people to start donating more stuff for her."
Guzman went to C & G Jewelers to surprise Simonian and give her $500.
"You've done so much for everybody," Guzman said. "You reach out to all the people who need it, and you've been there for everybody, and been there for me when I didn't have anything at the time."
"You do so much for everybody, so Channel 5 decided they wanted to give you $500," said Guzman.
"Interaction and getting to know their names, and that I'm making a difference," said Simonian. "That's important to me."
For more information on the program visit, https://www.facebook.com/HOPE-4-Phoenix-Thankful-Sundays-439992642807500/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
