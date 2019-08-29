PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Whether it's helping someone find a job, planning a community outreach event, or hydrating the homeless, Ron Mack has devoted his life to helping people in need.
"We're all possibly one paycheck away from being in the same situation," said Mack.
Mack is a community awareness coordinator for Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, whose job is to improve the lives of the less fortunate.
But even when he's not at work, Mack spends his free time handing out water bottles to the homeless, with a message that says, "I am loved," and, "I matter."
"Attaching that message to the water bottles, and letting them know they do matter and are loved, gives them more sense of security, and lets them know they are somebody and are cared for," said Mack.
A couple of years ago, Jane Wakefield spotted Mack's kindness crusade on social media and was inspired to volunteer alongside him.
She wanted him to know what a difference he is making in our community, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the guy who is always thinking of others.
"Ron makes me be a better person, he really does, because he sets the highest example for others to follow," said Wakefield.
A CBS 5 news crew met up with Wakefield this week when she showed up at a Goodwill Career Center in Phoenix to surprise Mack and give him $500.
"I reached out to CBS 5 Pay It Forward because I wanted you to be recognized for all the hard work you do to hydrate the homeless," said Wakefield. "I haven't met anyone so humble, and yet so caring about people who are less fortunate. I have been authorized to hand you $500. That will buy a lot of bottles."
"He's just really good to the core," added Wakefield.