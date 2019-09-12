PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Jennifer Wright loves to cross-stitch, but what she does every day from her Phoenix living room is more than a hobby.
It's her way of supporting U.S. military families who've lost loved ones serving their country.
[WATCH: Veteran Pays It Forward to woman cross-stitching for military families]
"I just want them to know how grateful we are for the freedom and sacrifice they gave to our nation, and just to let them know that no matter what branch of service, we are all family," said Wright.
Wright started making her "Fallen Soldier" artwork about 11 years ago after meeting a Gold Star family back East.
Since then, she's designed 154 one-of-a-kind framed memorials.
"They love the fact that their son or daughters have not been forgotten," said Wright. "It just means so much."
Over the years, Wright has received countless "thank you" cards and tears of gratitude from grieving military moms and dads.
She said that's her motivation to keep cross-stitching.
Vietnam veteran Richie Fein has seen all the time and effort Wright puts into making her "Fallen Soldier" frames, not to mention using her own money for supplies.
Fein reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the kind-hearted artist.
"When you go over and above like this every day because she works on these every day, she had to be recognized," said Fein.
A CBS 5 News crew followed the disabled veteran when he showed up at Wright's house to surprise her and give her $500.
"Jennifer, you do so much for the Gold Star families with those hand-made needlepoint artwork, and you never ask for anything for yourself, only donations to pay the $150 for framing," said Fein. "On behalf of Channel 5's Pay It Forward, I'd like to give you $500 to help you with framing and shipping."
"Some people just don't realize how much freedom we have here compared to other countries," said Wright.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wright pay for supplies.