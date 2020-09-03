GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Faye Coleman visits her 82-year-old mom Margaret as much as she can, but she can't be here all the time, which is a little concerning because Margaret lives alone and suffers from dementia. That's where Keith Beal and his family come in.
The big-hearted neighbors stop by Margaret's apartment every day to keep her company, share some ice cream and watch her favorite show, "Little House on The Prairie."
"We're just sitting at home and we don't have anything else to do," said Beal. "So why not help somebody else out that needs help."
"I'm trying to teach my sons that if there is somebody that needs help, somebody in need, the elderly, just give back," said Jessica Stigall.
Coleman can't say enough about the incredible kindness the Beal family has shown her mother, never asking for anything in return and refusing any money or gifts, even though Beal is currently out of work.
Coleman reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Beal and thank him for all they do.
"It's not just for my mom, it's for a lot of other people here, especially the elderly," said Coleman. "He's there to help whenever someone needs him, but especially the seniors. He never expects anything - he does it from his heart, truly, from his heart. He is a kind, kind man."
A CBS 5 news crew followed along recently when Coleman surprised the Beal family and gave them a $500 gift card.
"I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate what you do for my mom," said Coleman. "Watching 'Emergency' or 'Little House on the Prairie,' everything you do, you take care of her needs, the garbage, the cat."
"We just really, really appreciate everything you do and I love you both very much, and your children and on behalf of CBS 5 and Pay It Forward, we want to offer you a $500 gift card to say thank you - thank you for what you do," said Coleman.
"We've got to look out for each other, because that's all we have right now," said Beal.
"If you do for others, things happen, blessings happen for you too, as well," said Stigall.