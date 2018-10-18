PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Christopher Howard loves what he does, teaching math to seventh and eighth graders at Desert Palms Elementary School in Glendale.
"Learning from them every day, because as much as I give them content, they give me life lessons," said Howard. "Their behaviors and how I see them grow, that's the best part."
Howard feels especially proud when his students go on to graduate high school.
But this math teacher will be the first to tell you, his job is about more than just crunching numbers.
"We're handing out band-aids and we're the doctor for them," said Howard. "If someone is having a rough morning, we're (sic) the person giving them a shoulder to cry on to give that support to vent. Some kids come to school hungry and we pull out the snacks."
Eighth-grader Ariana Velez has experienced first hand Howard's kindness, comfort and dedication to his students.
So she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the teacher who treats his class like family.
"He's just there for everybody," said Ariana. "If someone needs help when someone is going through problems, even if he's going through his own problems, he'll help them throughout the day."
Ariana and the school principal walked over to Howard's room this week, so the grateful student could give her teacher $500.
"We would like to recognize you for all the hard work you do for us," Ariana told Howard. "Like helping do our work, and staying after school on Fridays for testing, and on Saturdays, you help with work we need to do."
"I really didn't see that coming today," said Howard.
