SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward out in Sun Lakes to Bill Jacobson, who volunteers his time making sure his club's softball field is in top shape. His buddy Tom nominated him.
"Bill is a volunteer who takes care of our diamond. He prepares the fields for the games, and he does all the raking. We want to show him that we care about everything he does," Tom said.
The Sun Lakes Softball League has been around since 1990. They have eight teams and play three times a week at the Field of Dreams. Bill is a huge help in making sure the field is in top shape for every game. Because of his hard work, Tom wanted to Pay It Forward to him.
"Hey Bill, we have something for you. We want to present to you a gift card for all the work you do for our community, and we know how much you volunteer," Tom said.
"Well, thank you, Tommy, you didn't have to do that. I do it out of the kindness of my heart," Bill said.
What a fun league. After a day full of games, teammates sit back and sip on a few frosty beverages. Then there's Bill -- making sure the field is set for the next day.
"If I didn't love it, I wouldn't be here. I moved here three years ago from Wisconsin and found this job. I started playing and then got into Field Maintenance. My wife says she likes it because it gets me out of the house," Bill explained.
