SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This week we headed out to Sun City, to Willow Brook Methodist Church where Jim Dodd has been helping members there all year long.
The person who nominated Jim is Vianna Fieser, who says Dodd was instrumental in helping those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Jim is just fabulous at our church, last year when the COVID hit, Jim decided to put a group of people together and start serving food to whomever in the neighborhood needed it," Fieser said.
When the pandemic hit, food and other necessities were hard to find and that's when Dodd decided step up and provide neighbors a meal once a week. We walked up to Dodd and his crew and Fieser told him about his Pay It Forward nomination.
"Jim, I understand that you are the spearhead of this group. This is for everybody, I contacted Arizona's family Channel 3 and Channel 5," Fieser said. "You got together and helped us find much needed relief from isolation, COVID, and the difficulty of going to food stores. Jim, you have asked for a hug," -- "I get one every now and then," Dodd said -- "I can't give you a hug even though I am vaccinated - but I wanted to give you 500 hugs to the group," Fieser said.
Dodd was very surprised, and it was quite a set up - where members and neighbors of the church would drive up and get a wonderful greeting from him.
Their pastor, Gary Kennedy, was also there and talked about how needed this service was for the community.
"For many of them, especially with their age, they weren't leaving their homes," Kennedy said. "So, driving here once a week picking up food was a little social experience for them. They got to talk to the people handing out food."
It was a one-stop drive-thru where residents could get a great conversation and some delicious food, all thanks to Dodd and his crew.
Dodd was very thankful for being able to give back.
"It's the reason for being here, to give back to people," Dodd said. "It's not a big Christian thing. It's what people should do for other human beings."