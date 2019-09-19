PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Desiree Nelson is a single mom with five kids, doing her best to make ends meet.
But that doesn't stop her from jumping into action when someone needs a helping hand.
"If that little voice in me speaks and says help that person, they are going to get my help," said Nelson.
The kind-hearted Phoenix mom works at the Chevron station off 16th Street and Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.
A few weeks ago, Allan Zinky was stranded there when his car wouldn't start.
But he wasn't stuck for long.
Nelson came over in the 110-degree heat and helped jump-start Zinky's's car.
"She basically took the initiative," said Zinky. "I think it was even on her break that she came out and came over and helped me out. I think that really hit home and was extremely nice of her. The average person probably doesn't do that."
"It makes me feel good," said Nelson. "It's just knowing that somebody is able to make it home, instead of just being stuck and stranded."
Zinky was so grateful for Nelson's selfless act that he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the single mom and give her $500.
A CBS 5 news crew was inside the Chevron store when Zinky walked up and surprised Nelson.
"Hi Desiree, I don't know if you remember me, but you helped me out about a month ago when it was extremely hot outside, and I reached out to News 5 and their Pay It Forward program," Zinky told Nelson. "I'd like to present you with $500."
"I know she's probably struggling, so it was nice to see Channel 5 step up and take care of the situation," added Zinky.
"An act of kindness is OK to give out every now," said Nelson.