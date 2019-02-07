WITTMANN (3TV/CBS 5) - Jenny Maxwell teaches special education at Nadaburg Elementary school in Wittmann.
A job that can be stressful and a bit challenging.
But Maxwell said the classroom experience is so much better thanks to Toni Richter, a teacher's aide who the kids call Miss Toni.
"She just has a genuine personality," said Maxwell. "She's so thoughtful and kind, and always wants to do what's best for the students."
Miss Toni seems to have a way of connecting with students.
And its those connections that have helped many kids take big strides overcoming some of their learning disabilities, said Maxwell.
"I really love to see them grow," said Miss Toni. "It makes me feel good that I'm a part of that."
Maxwell is so grateful having Miss Toni in the classroom that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the caring grandmother, making a difference one student at a time.
"I reached out because she needs to be recognized for all of her good work," said Maxwell. "She would never expect something like this to happen."
A CBS 5 news crew followed Maxwell into the classroom to surprise Miss Toni and give her $500.
"We appreciate everything she does," said Maxwell. "The kids love you. Parents love you. All those little preschoolers and your fan club stop you every day, so we wanted to do something nice for you."
"On behalf of CBS and Pay It Forward, we want to honor you today and we have $500 for you Miss Toni," said Maxwell.
"We want Miss Toni to know how much she 's appreciated here at the school, and that what she does counts, and everything she does matters," Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.