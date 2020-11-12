PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Getting outside and walking the dog may not seem like a big deal to Lonna and Norm Henderson, but it is, especially with what this couple is going through.
"Each day is a new day," said Lonna Henderson. "You just get through each day with what you are faced with, with as much grace as possible."
Lonna Henderson recently moved back to the Valley after spending two years in Chicago taking care of her brother Jay, who was extremely ill and passed away earlier this year.
Now living in Ahwatukee, the pain and heartache haven't gotten any easier. Lonna Henderson is now taking care of her sister Lisa who is battling Alzheimer's disease. Norm Henderson is receiving treatment for throat cancer.
"People forget about caregivers, and being one now, you do feel like you just need a break here or there," said Lonna Henderson. "A break for me is going to Walgreens or Fry's to pick up groceries."
Annette Sesma went to high school with Lonna Henderson and read about what she was going through on social media. She reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Lonna Henderson to show support, and let her know that people care.
"I get emotional because I know what it feels like to care and love your family," said Sesma. "I want her to know to take care of herself, dealing with so much."
An Arizona's Family news crew showed up at Lonna Henderson's home recently to surprise her and give her $500.
"You are such a caregiver, Lonna, to so many people," said Sesma. "You were there for your brother Jay and moved out to Chicago. You take care of Norm, take care of Lisa, your sister. You're a wonderful mother."
"From learning about you, knowing you, I love you," said Sesma. "I want you to take care of you, so on behalf of KPHO Channel 5 and Pay It Forward, this is $500 for you to take care of you."
"She's very selfless, and she's always positive," added Sema. "You would never know talking to her that she's carrying all this. I love her and I just want the best for her."