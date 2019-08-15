PHOENIX (CBS 5) - It's not easy living alone.
Just ask Annie Laure, who spends a lot of time with her dog James, keeping busy around the house.
"I really am alone," said Laure. "If something were to happen to me, who knows how many days would go by before somebody would come by and know something was wrong."
[WATCH: Phoenix woman Pays It Forward to neighbor family who helps her]
But something wonderful happened in her Phoenix neighborhood recently.
Laure met the Bautistas, who live across the street and have treated Laure like part of the family.
Every Sunday they give her Spanish lessons.
They also insist on helping Laure carry groceries, fixing up the front yard, and reupholstering furniture.
"With her, it's just like I feel like she's part of my family," said Maria Bautista. "It feels like we are all connected somehow. I feel great helping her out."
The warm and friendly Hispanic family even threw Laure a surprise birthday party with cake and presents.
Laure is so thankful for the Bautistas' kindness and caring that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the neighbors who have changed her life.
A CBS 5 news crew flowed Laure when she walked over to surprise the Bautistas and give them $500.
"I reached out to Channel 5 Pay it Forward because I wanted to express how much you mean to me," Laure told the Bautistas. "You've made me feel like part of your family. I don't feel lonely anymore. I feel like I have someone in my life. You're just a shining example to the whole neighborhood of what friendship and neighborly concern is (sic), and I'm grateful for that. On behalf of Channel 5 and Pay It Forward, I wanted to give you $500."
"They're the kind of neighbors everybody wishes they had and I have them," added Laure.
(1) comment
Of course there are no comments. This is a nice, heartwrming story with ispanics as hereos. WHat say you Wazoolie?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.