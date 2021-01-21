PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's not easy being a school librarian these days, especially at Valencia Newcomer Academy in Phoenix, where most students come from other countries and are still learning the English language.
But Luz Ochoa has found a way to connect with kids, even through virtual learning. "Kids love when teachers read to them so I read for them in English, and I do translation for them in Spanish," said Ochoa. "You can see the smile on their faces, because I am like, 'Wow, I understand what she means.'"
The current health pandemic has created a number of challenges for teachers and staff, not to mention the financial and emotional struggles a lot of students and their families are going through during the current health crisis.
In addition to helping kids learn, Ochoa has also found time to raise money for families in need, deliver meal boxes, even find them a place to live. "God put me in this place because there are a lot of people who need help in different ways," said Ochoa. "Not only in language, but in people from other countries; they need food."
First grade teacher Kristine Jones has seen how dedicated Ochoa is to her students and their families, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the kind-hearted librarian.
"She's selfless," said Jones. "Everything she does is for other people, family, community, school. She is always there for us, even on days off."
A CBS 5 news crew showed up this week to surprise Ochoa and give her a $500 gift card. "I reached out to Channel 5 Pay it Forward because of all the great things you do here on campus," said Jones. "Every time you come to my classroom you touch one of my students' lives, not just in the classroom but outside the classroom, too ."
"You're constantly putting yourself above others," said Jones. "You go above and beyond here at school"
"Thanks for all you do, and on behalf of Valencia and Channel 5 news, here's a $500 gift card for all you do in the community," said Jones.
Ochoa is hoping her generosity will inspire others to do the same. "It's my job, but I don't do it because it's my job," said Ochoa. "I do it because I love it. I love to help people."