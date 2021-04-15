PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We paid it forward this week to Gay Stevenson who's worked at the Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute for over 30 years.
Her co-worker Sue Moe Says, "She is the most wonderful and generous person in this facility, she does many jobs here versus what she does with her main job, bookkeeping, along with many other tasks."
Those other tasks included Gay bringing smiles to patients and staff with decorations. She was also in charge of making sure everyone that came into their care center was tested, and that kept everyone safe.
Sue says, "It is amazing after the last year of Covid everybody got hit; morale was down. Sometimes things were hard and Gay was just there."
You could tell Gay was loved by everyone. The whole staff, including her best friend Trudy, took time out of their busy day to surprise her.
Here's how it went down, her supervisor Doug brought Gay outside where 25 of her co-workers were waiting outside. Sue said, "Hey Gay, I just wanted to let you know that I nominated you for CBS 5's Pay It Forward. This is for all you do for this facility, and this is a $500 gift card." There were a lot of laughs and hugs, and she was very thankful.
After the year these doctors, nurses, and staff had, it was nice to take time to appreciate a special co-worker.
Gay Stevenson said, "I was extra super surprised; I had no clue. I do a lot and I appreciate all my residents and co-workers. I try to make everything happy with decorations and gifts. I was very shocked."