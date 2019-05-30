PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bill Talcott could be riding around on a real golf course, but he'd rather be shuttling veterans wherever they need to go on Phoenix's sprawling VA Medical Center campus.
"To me, it's just that satisfaction that I know I am helping veterans who need help," said Talcott. "Some of them are really struggling down there."
Talcott is one of the 40-plus volunteers from VFW Post 9400 who spend a lot of time helping veterans in need.
They call themselves the Cooties.
Talcott, who is a Vietnam vet, was just named the VA's national volunteer of the year. He was elected into the VFW Post 9400 Honor Wall three years ago.
"Inside the hospital, we have people who are wheeling patients around in wheelchairs and gurneys, and also delivering medications," said Talcott.
Terry McEvoy is a disabled vet who can't say enough about the impact the VA volunteers have had on his life and the lives of countless others.
McEvoy reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Talcott and say thank you for everything he does.
"I am here today on behalf of all the veterans who you guys serve by donating your time and having vehicles to drive and carry us from one place to another around the VA campus," McEvoy said. "And because of Channel 5 and their Pay it Forward Program, we want to give you $500 so you can continue doing what you've been doing. Thank you very much."
"It's really very enjoyable and rewarding for us to be doing this," Talcott said. "We get thanked all the time. They really appreciate it."
