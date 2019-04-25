PHOENIX (CBS 5) - The job isn't exactly glamorous and there aren't a lot of perks.
But U.S. Postal carrier John Reyes loves his job and getting to know neighbors on his mail route in Phoenix's Maryvale district.
"I want them to approach me and ask questions, say hi, how was your day?" said Reyes.
One of the neighbors who's gotten to know Mailman John is Sherry Harrington.
Harrington took a bad fall a few months ago and broke a bone in her back.
She could barely get around on a walker.
Mailman John heard how upset Harrington was about not being able to pull weeds and plant flowers that Mailman John hired a crew to come out and clean her front yard.
"I couldn't believe it," said Harrington. "I could not believe that someone who just passes through the neighborhood every day, and really doesn't live here would care that much, and he definitely does."
"I would definitely want somebody to help my mom if she was in the same situation, so I thought of it like that," said Reyes.
Soon after, Harrington started giving Mailman John big boxes of ice cream to enjoy and share with his kids as a way to say thank you.
But she wanted to do more, so Harrington reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to her favorite mailman and give him $500.
Our news cameras were rolling when the grateful homeowner made a special delivery.
"I reached out to Channel 5 and the Pay It Forward program because you've been such a wonderful mail person for the whole neighborhood," said Harrington. "And I just wanted to make sure that you're given the recognition for the dedication that you have given this neighborhood. On behalf of Channel 5, I want to give this to you."
"Hopefully it inspires other people to help out when they see someone in need," said Reyes.
"He really does care about everyone, not just me," said Harrington.
