PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michele Wansing brings a lot of joy and laughter to kids who need it most.
"I just want to put a smile on their face," said Wansing. "I want them to be a little prince or princess or superhero or monster - whatever they want to be. I want them to take a little time out from being sick."
The west Valley grandmother makes unique wigs and hats for children with cancer.
The idea came about a few years ago when Wansing had her own health problems and could no longer work.
She decided to put her crocheting skills to good use, visiting local hospitals and asking children going through chemotherapy what type of hat they'd like, and she'd make it.
Wansing also set up a Facebook page and took requests.
"Somebody would reach out to me and say this child is 6, their favorite princess is Elsa, and I just go," said Wansing.
For the first couple of years, Wansing and her husband paid for all the yarn and supplies out of their own pocket, spending thousands and thousands of dollars.
They recently opened an Etsy website and started selling the creative hats and wigs to anyone who wanted one.
100% of the money they make goes back into buying what they need, to create more hats and wigs to donate to sick children.
Jocelyn Barnhart lives in Prescott and started following Wansing on Facebook.
She was so impressed by what Wansing was doing with her Snuggle Me Crochet business that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Wansing.
"I just thought, boy, I wish I had a lot of money to give to her because what she does is so beautiful, and that's when I thought of Arizona's Family," said Barnhart.
Barnhart drove down from Prescott to meet Wansing for the first time and give her $500.
An Arizona's Family news camera was rolling for the big surprise.
"Hi, nice to meet you," Barnhart told Wansing. "I love what you do. It's so beautiful and I reached out to Channel 5 Pay It Forward."
"Your posts just inspire me, and your heart is so beautiful and you're so kind," said Wansing. "Channel 5 loves what you do and on behalf of them it's my honor and privilege to present you with $500."
"I wish I could reach out and give every child a hug I really do," said Wansing. "The fact they have time to step out of their sick world and play like they should be - like all children should be - that's my reward."
To learn more about Snuggle Me Crochet and how you can help children fighting cancer, visit their Facebook page or the Pinterest page.
