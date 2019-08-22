PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Viviana Vital spent a lot of time getting ready for the new school year at Phoenix's Sevilla Elementary.
But she didn't do it alone.
She had help from one of the most experienced volunteers around.
"I tell her you don't have to stay with me the whole day," said Vital. "But she says.' No, no, no. I'd rather train you, and I love being here,' and so that means a lot to me."
Debbie Stadick used to run the school's Behavior Intervention Program, working with students dealing with an assortment of issues.
She's now retired, and Vital is taking over the class.
Stadick decided to come in on her free time and train Vital, hoping to pass along her 30 years of education experience.
"It's important to me to know that the person that took my place is going to be able to help the kids the way that I think I helped the kids," said Stadick. "They're very important to me."
Vital was so thankful for the training and assistance that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to her mentor.
A news crew showed up at school during a staff luncheon to surprise Stadick and give her $500.
"I reached out to Channel 5 for everything you have done for us," Vital said. "Volunteering here with me and helping me in my new position. You have given so much to us. I'm so happy that you're still here helping me. On behalf of Channel 5, we want to Pay It Forward to you, so here's $500 for you."
"This is my biggest way of saying thank you to her," said Vital. "She's been a great friend and co-worker, and that's why I wanted to go ahead and Pay It Forward."