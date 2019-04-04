MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swanee Yourkowski loves coming to the Quail Run Dog Park in Mesa, and she's not alone.
"It's well worth the 15-minute drive for me to come here because I know what I am going to get every time," Yourkowski said.
The East Valley dog park has grown in popularity over the years, and 80-year-old Frank Deutsch is one of the reasons.
Deutsch and his dog, Bella, stroll through here every day. But Deutsch's's visit is about more than just mingling with other dog owners.
Deutsch goes to work.
Almost every day for the past 10 years, the retired grandfather is at the park, picking up what's left behind.
He's brought chairs for human visitors to sit on. And he regularly cleans and fills water buckets so the furry visitors always have something to drink.
"I like to take care of them," said Deutsch. "All the dogs, not only mine."
Yourkowski has seen what a difference Deutsch has made, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the senior dog lover.
"The best way to reward him for everything he's done for us is to get him some notoriety a little bit," Yourkowski said.
Yourkowski showed up at the park this week to surprise Deutsch and give him $500.
"This is an acknowledgment for everything you've done for us as dog owners in this park," Yourkowski said. "It's like you're giving us your love every day, and with the dogs, they're like family to you and like family to all of us, too."
"So on behalf of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward and their sponsors I get to give you $500 to say thank you."
"I want him to know how much he means to all of us. Because if it wasn't (sic) for Frank, this place would not be so clean."
