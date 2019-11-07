GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ann Gilkeson has a passion for pets, and it shows.
"You see it on their face, and it just makes you feel good because they can't tell you thank you," Gilkeson said. "Just the look on their face when you give them attention they need."
Gilkeson has been volunteering at Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert for the past 10 years, helping find good homes for unwanted or abused dogs and cats. Her dedication is on display every day. She does everything from rescuing dogs in the middle of the night to raising money to taking home foster cats and nursing them back to health.
"Some of these dogs and cats have been through a nightmare, and then just for us to get them healthy again and find them a home is just so rewarding," Gilkeson said.
Robert Dehler adopted his first dog from Friends for Life. Gilkeson helped him, so he has seen the difference she is making in our community. That's why he reached CBS 5 -- to Pay it Forward to Gilkeson and let her know to keep up the good work.
"She's just always willing to do anything for the pets," he said. "She drives all over the place to pick up dogs and cats, drop off dogs and cats, and picks up donations," Dehler said. "When people are doing good deeds, it's nice to reward them once in a while."
CBS 5 News was with Dehler when he showed up at Friends for Life recently to surprise Gilkeson and give her $500.
"We reached out to Channel 5 because of all the stuff you do, specifically with the cats," said Dehler. "You are always in a good mood about it; I never see you complain about any of this stuff or anything. We just wanted to give you this $500 for you to do whatever you need to do."