GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This week we headed off to Gold Canyon to pay it forward to Loretta Milton, who helps her community in many ways.
"She runs the Helping Hands program," says her neighbor Vicky Joens. "I think she sleeps and spends the rest of her time volunteering."
Lorretta is a retired nurse in Gold Canyon. She is well known in her area because everything she does for her neighbors. She helps gather volunteers that will help other seniors. She also has a casita in her yard where, if someone needs help after surgery, she will care for them there, rent free.
Because of all she does, her neighbors wanted to Pay It Forward to her.
So Vicky and I walked down to her house, where there were other neighbors outside to surprise her. "On behalf of Channel 5 we want to pay it forward to you," Vicky said. "We are here because you are a wonderful volunteer. We are trying to make your day in a very special way. We chose to celebrate you on all the awesome things you do. You don't just talk the talk, you walk the walk... We hope you feel the love."
Loretta was touched. "It feels so nice to be appreciated," she said. "I know I am appreciated because I hear the thank yous. For this many people to show up? It's amazing and I can't thank them enough."
And since she had everyone together, Loretta was still organizing volunteers. "I need someone next Monday at 9:30 to drive a truck," she said to the crowd, who responded with laughter. "Anyone? Anyone?"