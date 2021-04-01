PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This week we had a chance to meet a very popular Phoenix pharmacist who goes above and beyond taking care of her customers.
"Nicole is one of the most wonderful souls you would ever meet," says Sara Sidi. "She works here at the Safeway pharmacy. She dispenses pharmaceuticals. Not only that, but she administers vaccines. She never takes breaks, and her staff is amazing as well."
Like all pharmacists, Nicole Kalil has had one busy year. But she has made it a point to be there for her customers. She is the lead pharmacist at the Safeway on 32nd Street and Camelback, and the work that she and her staff do doesn't go unnoticed.
"Nicole is very informative and when I need a second opinion; she is well informed. She is incredibly nice; it just blows you away," says Guy McIntosh.
Because of all her hard work and care, her customers wanted to pay it forward to Nicole.
Sarah said "I think she's going to be in total shock; she might run away. She may not talk to me again, but she really deserves this recognition. And I am telling you her staff will be delighted for her."
We walked up the aisle through Safeway and headed to the pharmacist and said "Is there a Nicole here? So, Nicole on behalf of Arizona's Family we wanted To Pay It Forward to you. A $500 gift card."
"You are the most wonderful person. I love you so much, you treat everyone like family and your staff members. This is for you." Needless to say, Nicole was surprised!
It's easy to see why this Safeway pharmacy is so popular. Nicole makes sure her costumers get the attention they need. "They are such a part of our lives," says Nicole. "We see them so often getting a prescription and we want to check on their wellbeing all around and make sure they are doing ok. Especially during COVID, when they had no one to talk to. We were the only people to talk to. Hopefully, I was able to help some people just a little bit."