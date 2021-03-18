MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This week we Pay It Forward in Mesa, where we got a wonderful email from our viewer Gerri Heinricy. She told us about her neighbor Barbara Kalember, who does anything she can to help people living at the Sunrise Village community.
"I met Barbara when I moved here," said Gerr. "She knows every person in the park and if you need anything she will help you no matter what."
"She's a very sweet lady - a good friend, always there to help. She helped me this past summer when I had surgery," says Beverly Morgan.
Barbara is known for always being there for her neighbors. And this time, her neighbors wanted to give back to her.
Gerri presented Barbara with her Pay It Forward $500 gift card and she was very surprised.
But no one else was surprised, since Barbara has gone above and beyond for others. Once the vaccine came out, Barbara went to work, making sure everyone she knows could get an appointment to get their vaccine.
Her friends say she's the only one who knows how to use a computer. Barbara worked in customer service in Indiana, and that's where she picked up her computer skills.
Neighbors helping neighbors: that's Barbara. "I Just wanted to make sure everyone gets vaccinated," she said. "These are my friends; I love them all."