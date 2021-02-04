GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dawn Guevara spends a lot of time on the phone, working in her car, trying to find good homes for homeless and abused women.
"We've had a mom who was literally pistol whipped when she was 6 months pregnant and she was left for dead," said Guevara. "We've had a woman that was 9 months pregnant that literally was choked in front of her 5-year-old daughter."
Four years ago, the Glendale woman started a nonprofit called the 'Lotus Loft,' which is devoted to helping moms in need and finding them affordable housing. Guevara said that as a sexual assault survivor herself, she can relate to what these women are going through and put them on the right path to getting their lives back on track. "Just giving these women a voice to be able to feel safe, feel secure, but also allow for her to dream again," said Guevara.
Laura Lind Forbes has seen what a difference Guevara has made, helping more than 150 women start a new life with their children. Forbes reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward and say thank you for all she does.
"She doesn't ever get burned out, or upset or anything, she keeps going," said Forbes. "She is doing God's work, putting so much out to these people."
A CBS 5 News crew followed Forbes this week to surprise Guevara and give her a $500 gift card. "You have done so many things for so many people, so we decided to reach out to Channel 5 to their Pay it Forward program and do something for you," said Forbes. "You have given so much to so many, that no money anywhere can begin to pay for what you've done."
"With that being said, my dear, I'd like to send you on a trip to Hawaii and take me, but I can't, so we can give you $500 gift card for you to spend on you."
"We're changing lives, and we're changing generations," said Guevara. "You can't explain it."