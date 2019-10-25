PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Another Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash is in the books, and Arizona’s Family once again came through in a big way for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.
The five-day event raised more than $212,000 for the agency. Paul Horton presented the check as the Car Wash wrapped up Friday night.
[WATCH: The big reveal]
For more than 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has operated under the belief that every child has the inherent ability to succeed and thrive in life. The organization’s goal is to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.
With the help of Super Star Car Wash, volunteer teams washed 730 vehicles this week. That’s more than 100 cars per day, and a new record.
“I think we took this car wash to a new level, having these guys involved,” Horton said. “We really appreciate your sponsorship this year.”
Then it was time for the big moment – revealing the final check to BBBSAZ after not just a week of washing cars, but also six months of hard work putting together an event this size.
The number on the check? $212,006.96.
Thank you, Arizona’s Family!