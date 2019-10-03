For an entire week, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton will roll up his sleeves and wash hundreds of cars in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ).
Arizona’s Family team members, along with BBBSAZ Staff, community volunteers, and corporate partners will also jump in to help Paul wash cars. We hope you come out and join us! There will be live entertainment, food, special celebrity guests and more. It's a fun, festive event for all ages.
EVENT DETAILS:
• When: October 21st-25th
• Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace
• Daily Car Wash Schedule: 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ADDITIONAL LOCATION:
• When: Thursday, October 24th
• Where: Super Star Car Wash
• Location: 1742 N. Higley Rd, Gilbert
• Car Wash Schedule: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thanks to CBS 5’s Pay It Forward initiative and commitment to BBBSAZ,
and the contributions by other corporate and community partners, Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash has grown to become a week-long, family-friendly, community event featuring live entertainment and appearances by special guests all focused on supporting BBBSAZ’s mission.
Pay It Forward is sponsored by The Arizona Lottery, Valley Honda Dealers and Papa Murphy's Pizza.