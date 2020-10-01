PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash is back this year. However, because of safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash will be virtual. The week-long fundraiser is from October 19th - 23rd.
What’s a Virtual Car Wash?
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona needs the community’s help more than ever this year. Arizona’s Family is asking our community to Pay It Forward by continuing Paul’s Car Wash in their communities. It’s easy to participate.
- Get a car wash! Visit one of Super Star Car Wash’s 23 locations to get a $10 car wash and 50% of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Arizona. Be sure to mention you want Paul's Wash.
- Text PCW20 to 26989 from your mobile phone
- Donate online
- Challenge your friends and family to do the same!
Together, let’s make this our biggest year yet!