PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Savannah Wright, 16, likes to sit on the sidewalk in front of her house and draw pictures to brighten up her North Phoenix neighborhood.
"I pretty much try to go with seasons, or what I'm feeling," said Wright. "I did Disney during quarantine because those were the movies I was watching."
A few weeks ago, the talented teenager took her chalk art hobby a step further. Just before kids came back on campus, Wright got the go-ahead to draw a series of cool chalk art images in front of Norterra Elementary, where Wright used to go to school.
She drew several "Welcome Back" messages with characters from the Peanuts gang, Dr. Seuss and Peter Pan. Wright also got to spice up the walkway at her own school, Barry Goldwater High School.
She said that with saw many kids struggling with the stress of COVID-19, she wanted to do something positive to make students smile. "I decided to help make it a little more positive, bring some color back into school," said Wright. "I wanted to make a positive outcome after everything that's been happening."
Taffery Lowry has known Wright and her family for years, and has seen how hard she's worked spreading joy and chalk, from one campus to the next. "She was able to just do something with time and talent to just really brighten everybody's day," said Lowry. "As you walk into school and see beautiful murals - happy fun things - it changes your attitude as you're walking into schools."
Lowry wanted Wright to know how much teachers and students appreciate what she's done, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Wright and give her a $500 gift card.
Our news crew came on campus this week for the big surprise. "I called Channel 5 and their Pay it Forward program because I have been so impressed by what you have been doing," Lowry told Wright. "I know you have spent hours and hours on hot cement and in the hot sun, and late at night. It's a beautiful talent and the time you have given just to make everybody's day a little brighter."
"You are just awesome and you're making a difference in the huge world, and so on behalf of the schools and community and Channel 5 we have a $500 gift card for you for everything you are doing."
"I don't think youth get recognized for the good they do," said Lowry.