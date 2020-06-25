CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Karen Joseph likes to collect clothes for the homeless. The Chandler mom also likes to visit seniors, and bringing them flowers.
She created "Kindness Konnectos," a Facebook social group that she designed to bring people together and encourage good deeds in our community. "I just feel like it's something we should all be doing, and it's much more fun to do with other people," said Joseph. "If I can bring people together and make it fun, then people will come and it will have a ripple effect. More people will see it and want to help others."
The retired school teacher is originally from New York. She moved to Arizona 14 years ago, where she wasted little time going online, trying to meet other East Coasters who'd moved to the Valley. She even created a page called "New Yorkers Living in the Desert."
Michelle Levine is a native New Yorker, who's seen what a difference Joseph is making, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the hardworking mom and give her the recognition she deserves.
"She is forever working," said Levine. "There is never a time that her mind isn't thinking of the next good thing to do. I just want her to know from my heart and my husband, we appreciate who she is and what she does."
A CBS 5 news crew followed Levine and her husband when they walked over to Joseph's house to surprise her and give her a $500 gift card.
"Jay and I decided to reach out to Channel 5 news and nominate you for all your kindness and everything you've done," Levine told Joseph. "There's just so much you do to make people happy, no matter how sad they are."
"Just your laugh is contagious and can take somebody in very sad place and make them happy - you've done that for me," said Levine. "We have a gift for you."
"She doesn't care about herself as much as she cares about everybody else," said Levine.
"It fills my heart," said Joseph. "If I'm having a bad day I know I can do something for someone else and that will turn it around and make it a happy day for me."