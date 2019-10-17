SURPRISE, AZ (CBS 5 PAY IT FORWARD) -- A couple that knits together stays together.
Just ask Cathy and Skip Austin of Surprise, whose marriage is still going strong at 56 years and counting.
They share a relaxing hobby that does far more than just keep the peace at home. It's about helping people in need, especially when the weather gets colder.
For the past eight years, this kind-hearted couple has been knitting hats for the homeless.
"It's something we enjoy doing," said Cathy said of their endeavor. "We like to do this. It's something we can do and talk to each other."
"The losses in homeless in the winter are hypothermia and pneumonia," Skip said. "If we can do anything to help with that, then that's good."
Each hat takes at least two hours to make.
Once the Austins get a batch of 100, they'll send them out to homeless shelters across Arizona and to other charity organizations in Texas, Oregon, and California.
"It's not only to keep them warm; it's a thing to make them feel good inside, too," Cathy said.
Lyle Dunn and Bertie Dingmann met the Austins a few years ago and have seen all the time and money they spend helping the less fortunate.
They reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the couple making a difference, one piece of yarn at a time.
"I haven't done a lot of this kind of community work, and it's inspiring to me to see somebody actually do it and Pay it Forward in a way that helps people out," Dunn said.
A CBS 5 news camera was there when Dunn and Dingmann showed up to surprise the Austins and give them $500.
"You've done so much for the community, especially the homeless community," Dunn said. "You've worked with them and provided hats for a number of years. We wanted to thank you so much and show that we, as a community, appreciate what you are doing."
"On behalf of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward. we wanted to give you $500," Dunn continued.
"What little bit we could do to help, I know the need is out there," Cathy said.