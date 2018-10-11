MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Linda Robchaud and her husband do more than just walk their dog in their Mesa neighborhood.
Robchaud is always on the lookout for neighbors or strangers in need.
"My heart tells me to do it, to take care of whatever I happen to see," said Robchaud. "My heart -- I need to do something for these people."
The 71-year old retired grandmother has a long history of helping others.
Robchaud has helped organize countless fund raisers when she worked for the Salt River Project.
One time, she dressed up like a can of soup for a food drive.
These days, she spends her free time visiting sick neighbors, watching their pets and providing meals for the homeless.
Robchaud is also a 4-time cancer survivor, with an assortment of health issues.
Gloria Brunette lives around the corner and has seen how Robchaud is always putting others needs ahead of her own.
"She is selfless, and I don't think she realizes how many people she's touched and lives that she's impacted," said Brunette.
Brunette wanted to let Robchaud know how much she means to her community, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Mesa grandmother and give her $500.
"I have reached out to Channel 5 with their Pay it Forward program because of all the things you do for all of us," Brunette told Robchaud. "We would like to present this award to you for everything you do for all of us."
"I'll always help people, always," said Robchaud.
Robchaud is already planning to donate the money to provide the homeless with Thanksgiving dinners.
"We just got a thing in the mail from the Salvation Army," said Robchaud. "Now they can have a bigger portion."
