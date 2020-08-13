PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you are going to live on the street, you might as well keep them clean. That's how "David" explains his daily ritual of sweeping up trash and debris, in and around Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix.
"He would go out, cleaning the streets with his tools and take his bicycle out there," said Diana McClure, who lives nearby. McClure noticed how hard David worked, even in the extreme heat. So one day, a few weeks ago, McClure did something unexpected. She invited the hard working homeless man to come live with her.
"I don't think anyone should be out in the heat when its 113 degrees, especially sleeping on streets; it was too hot," said McClure. "I know he's not eating well and so I brought him back here."
McClure provided David a bed, clothes, some hot meals, and got him connected with health services he desperately needed. She then posted about her efforts on her neighborhood Next Door app, which sparked a wave of donations from other neighbors who wanted to help David.
Neighbor Katheen Boos read about what McClure was doing, then reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to McClure for her incredible kindness. "Sometimes its easier to throw a dollar at somebody than to actually stop and talk to them and find out what they need," said Boos. "Maybe they don't need a dollar, maybe they need something else."
A CBS 5 news crew was rolling when Boos showed up at McClure's house this week to surprise her and give her a $500 gift card. "I am so impressed with what you do," Boos told McClure. "You've gone out of your way, to see somebody that needed help and stopped out of a leap of faith. You offered to help, and as the heat got hotter and hotter you have brought him to your home."
"They accepted my application to have you receive $500," said Boos. We want to Pay it Forward to you."
"David needs a lot of help and I'm doing best I can to help him," said McClure. "You should always help someone without expecting anything in return, but if you get something back, that's a bonus."