Bon Black is out in the heat several times a week, picking up trash and debris in his north Phoenix neighborhood.
"So many people drive through here,” said Black. “It’s an emergency access road and they throw cigarette butts out, everything, and litter."
The retired U.S navy veteran doesn't get paid or seek out attention. He just decided that after serving his country it was time to serve his community.
Black is on disability and can't work, but that’s not enough to keep him from keeping things clean around Deer valley Road and 31st Avenue.
"I do it because it keeps me busy, and it makes me feel good,” said Black.”
Mark Owens lives around the corner from the Navy Vet, and has seen how hard he works to make the neighborhood look good. Owens recently reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Black and give him $500.
"I just want to say thanks,” said Owens. “I know probably not enough people have told him that, or said anything, so I just want him to know we are all here and that we care, and give him a big pat on the back."
A CBS 5 news crew followed along when Owens went over to surprise his neighbor.
"I've seen you out cleaning up all the weeds and trash,” said Owens. “I know it’s not your job. Me and the community, we're just glad what you do, and proud of what you do, so I reached out to Channel 5 and their Pay it Forward program, and they wanted to let me give you $500 for what you do."
"It makes me feel good,” said Black. “Makes me feel I'm appreciated.”
"Just to let him know that he's doing a good job and to keep up the good work," said Owens.
