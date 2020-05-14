GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Laura Moore has quite a long shopping list, and with good reason.
Instead of just buying stuff for her family each week, the Glendale mom has been getting groceries for a number of neighbors, so they don't have to go out and put their health at risk during the COVID-19 crisis.
"I didn't think it was really a big deal," said Moore. "The first time was chaotic, trying to be organized, but after that, I got the process down. I was going there anyway, so I'm happy to do it."
All of the neighbors Moore shops for are a little older with an assortment of health issues, like Joan Byrnes, who has done her best to show Moore how grateful she is.
"I've tried to offer her money for her time, gas and stuff and she just will never take anything, she just says, 'Hey, I'm going to the store anyway,'" said Byrnes.
"They're always like, keep the change, take this extra," said Moore. "I'm not doing it for any reason than to be a good person and be good to my neighbors."
Byrnes came up with another way to thank her neighbor, by reaching out to CBS 5 and nominating Moore to be the next Pay It Forward recipient. She showed up at Moore's house recently to give her a $500 gift card.
"Because I want you to know how much you are appreciated in this neighborhood and what you have done for so many of us," said Byrnes. "And not only do you shop for us - you deliver our groceries to our front door."
"So on behalf of Channel 5 News and Pay It Forward and all of us in the neighborhood, who love everything you do, here is a $500 gift card," said Byrnes.
"I look at it as just being a good neighbor and just caring for other people," said Moore.