GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Emily McGee and her mom Tiffany have a lot of pencils to count, and more on the way.
"They've come from Goodyear and Buckeye and New York," said Emily.
All the pencils are part of the 11-year-old Girl Scout's community service project.
The Goodyear girl's goal is to collect 15,000 pencils by next month that she plans to deliver to West Valley schools.
"What we're trying to do is donate pencils to schools where parents can't really afford school supplies," said Emily. "Just trying to help them out."
Emily has posted a number of videos on Facebook to help drum up donations.
So far, she's collected around 7,000 pencils.
Family friend Shelley Battistonis remembers how Emily helped her son collect water bottles for folks in need a few years ago, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Emily and help reach her goal.
"I hope that other kids see what she's doing and realize, hey, it's not all about me. I want to help somebody, too, because this is what the world needs to be about - helping others," said Battistonis.
A CBS 5 News crew followed Battistonis to Emily's house to give her $500.
"It's just really awesome and inspiring that you're trying to inspire kids your own age to do things for others instead of themselves," Battistonis said. "I have $500 cash from Channel 5. This will help further your project, and you can buy more pencils, and maybe make your goal."
"It makes me feel good that I'm helping my community, so other people can be helped," said Emily. "I really do like doing it ."
For more information on "Emily's Pencil Project," visit her Facebook group page.
