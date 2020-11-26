PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley mom goes above and beyond to make a great life for her six adopted kids. And although Debi Rice loves her kids with all her heart, she'll be the first to tell you that being a parent is not always easy. "Yeah, there are days where I have just collapsed or said, 'You know what? We're having cereal for supper.'"
Rice is also a foster mom and has taken in a number of children over the years. She feels blessed to have touched so many lives.
But there's a secret to her success. And her name is Alice Wells, an 82-year old great-grandmother from Ahwatukee. The kids call her Miss Alice. "I just want to tell her thank you for the impact she had on me," said Rice.
Rice says Miss Alice was always there to babysit, run errands or offer advice... no questions asked. Her love, support and kindness left a lasting impression on this single mom - and has led to a lifetime friendship.
"God is very faithful and been very faithful to me with my children, and my children live the same way... helping others," Wells said.
Rice says it's about time she thanked Miss Alice properly, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to her. Our cameras were rolling - when Rice showed up, with her kids in tow, to surprise Miss Alice and give her a $500 gift card.
"After 22 years of knowing you and you supporting me and my children as well as so many other people and wanting to thank you and never writing a note," Rice said. "You have meant so much to my kids."
"On behalf of my children and News Channel 5 want to give you this gift card for $500," she continued, as they women hugged.
"I'm thankful for her and I don't want to wait to say 'Thank you' until she cant hear.'