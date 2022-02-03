MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It forward in Mesa to Eliza Raphael-Hodge, a security guard with a huge heart. Candice nominated her and said, "She's an amazing person, an amazing woman, very strong and resilient. She has shared her personal story with me. Over the course of many late nights, she would escort me to my car. Her story is very inspiring and touching."
Raphael-Hodge has overcome addiction issues and does all she can to inspire others who need help. Because of her kindness and hard work, Candice wanted to Pay It forward to her. We walked up to Candice. "We got a wonderful email about you from Candice and she has something for you," said Paul Horton. "This is from Arizona's Family and 3TV," said Candice. "We watch you all time," said Raphael-Hodge. "Candice sent a wonderful email," said Horton.
"You are amazing, and you shared your story with me over our many late-night walks and you go the extra mile," said Candice. "What a surprise – I hardly ever get surprises," said Raphael-Hodge.
When she is not working her two jobs, you can find Raphael-Hodge in the art studio. Creating Art is therapy to Raphael-Hodge, who encourages everyone to show kindness to each other. "You know, sometimes when you working with people, they don't want you to have love with people. But I have love for everyone that works here. I am so excited to receive this - I am really touched." If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out the nomination form on our community page.