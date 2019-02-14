MESA, AZ (CBS 5) - Ruth Kearns is a retired school teacher, who's found a way to keep educating others.
Every week, the Mesa grandmother invites over employees from her senior living community and helps them improve their English skills.
"I look around and I see people in need," said Kearns. "I think I can do something about that."
But the kindness and goodwill don't stop there.
Kearns is an active member of the Village Quilters, a group that makes blankets and quilts for patients at a nearby children's hospital.
And in her spare time, Kearns likes to provide hot meals for the homeless, volunteers at a local prison and coordinates frequent recycling drives.
"I don't do it just because it will make me feel good," said Kearns. "But if feeling good about doing it is a side effect, that's fine."
Neighbor and fellow quilter Lynn Busenbark said what Kearns does is beyond inspirational, setting an example to all of us to be better people.
"Her entire life seems to be devoted to helping others," said Busenbark. "Part of it is her faith and part of it is just who she is. She's just a wonderful human being."
Busenbark wanted Kearns to know what an impact she has had on the community so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to a woman who never says no to someone in need.
"I watch Channel 5 and they have a program called Pay It Forward," said Busenbark. "Every time I watch the program I think of you. I finally got around to nominating you for the award and they selected you. Here's $500."
"We're here to help," said Kearns. "It's what we're supposed to do."
