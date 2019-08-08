LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (CBS 5) - Customers describe Lana Francis as one of the nicest, friendliest and most helpful employees at the Goodwill Store in Litchfield Park.
"It makes me feel good to help people," said Lana. "I feel a fulfillment in my soul."
[WATCH: "She engages with you."]
The 71-year-old great-grandmother has been chatting it up and taking care of customers here for the past three years, after coming out of retirement because she missed being around people and needed some extra money to pay the bills.
Lana said this store is all about helping others, and so is she.
"I think it's awesome to get people to donate into these stores and bless people and help them make ends meet," said Lana.
Leanne Fewless is a frequent customer who thinks Lana should be honored for her kindness and dedication, so Fewless reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Lana and give her $500.
"She engages with you. She asks how you're doing," said Fewless. "She's kind, she's friendly and she goes above and beyond and makes you feel like you're the most important person when you are here."
A CBS 5 news crew stopped by the Goodwill store off Dysart and Camelback roads recently for the big surprise.
"I just want to tell you that you're one of my favorite people and you're so hardworking and so sweet and so friendly," Fewless told Lana. "So on behalf of Channel 5 news, I'd like to Pay It Forward and give you $500."
"I treat people like my guests," said Lana. "My customers are treated like my guests. I treat them exactly like I would like to be treated when I'm in a store."
