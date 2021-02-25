PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jayson Scott is doing the best he can, being strong for his kids, but it's not easy. Just a few weeks ago, his wife Stephany died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Stephany was 30 years old.
"She was my everything and my world, and for that to be taken from me, no words can describe," said Scott.
Stephany was first diagnosed last summer, and after a series of chemotherapy treatments, she appeared to recover. Then, the cancer came back. Scott was by her side every step away, leaning on his faith and family, determined that the love of his life would pull through. He never imagined he'd be raising his son and daughter without her.
"My children are here, and I'm going to make sure I'm a living example for them to realize how much mommy loved them, loved me, and our relationship," said Scott.
Elizabeth Ojeda has seen how Scott quit his job to take care of his wife and children and how he's remained strong in the face of tragedy.
Ojeda reached out to Arizona's Family to Pay it Forward to Scott and give him a $500 gift card.
"I wanted Jayson to know that he has a community of support," said Ojeda. "There are people that truly love him and care for him."
An Arizona's Family news crew showed up at Scott's house recently to give the grieving dad a little help.
"I just saw the fight and struggle you were going through, and I saw how you were very courageous. I admired your strength throughout this whole ordeal," said Ojeda. "I just want you to know that we love you, and so on behalf of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward, here's a gift card for $500. We just love you."
"It was a true love story, yet I've felt robbed and stripped of the fairy tale ending, to say the least," said Scott.