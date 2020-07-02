TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Georgette Hathaway does the best she can, but it isn't easy. A few years back, the former bank loan officer started losing her vision, and now she's legally blind.
"My entire life, everything in my life, I had to learn to re-do," said Hathaway. "When you're over 60 and trying to do that, it's difficult."
One of the biggest challenges for Hathaway is getting to the grocery store, or the doctor because she can no longer drive. That's where Karen Merrell comes in.
She lives in the same Tempe neighborhood as Hathaway. Merrell voluntarily takes Hathaway and other neighbors in need to the store, or wherever they need to go.
"Because that's what we have to do, we need to unite, especially at these times," said Merrell. "Living in a senior park, these are vulnerable people, and we need to look out for them. If we start caring about each other, we can pass it on."
And Merrell's kindness does not stop there. She is also actively involved with a non-profit group in Tempe called, "Women 4 Women," which provides feminine hygiene products to women in need.
"Feminine hygiene products aren't covered by food stamps, so people have to choose between feeding their kid or taking care of their personal needs," said Merrell.
Hathaway is so overwhelmed by Merrell's compassion and generosity that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Merrell and give her a $500 gift card. A CBS 5 news camera was rolling when she showed up one day for the big surprise.
"You volunteer at the food bank, and there isn't anything you wouldn't do for somebody, and you're a blessing to me and this community," said Hathaway. "I love you guys so much. Thank you for being my friend and being the giving person that you are."
"Because of all the things you do for me and everybody, I reached out to CBS 5, and on behalf of Pay it Forward, here's a $500 gift card for you."
"She's always doing something for somebody else - just like a little angel," said Hathaway.
"I think if you show love - love comes back," said Merrell.
